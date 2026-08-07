Pulse Lamp - Square

Showcase your track with a sleek square music visualizer that spotlights your cover art inside a glowing frame. The audio‑reactive spectrum dances around the edges while a live timecode keeps viewers engaged. Set your fonts, colors, and ambient background to match your aesthetic, from chill interiors to nightlife vibes. Built in 3D with subtle grain and a moody, minimal look, this template is ideal for music releases, teasers, and looping social posts. Simply drop in your audio and artwork to create a polished, on‑brand visual experience in minutes.