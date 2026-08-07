Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Pulse Lamp - Square - Original - Poster image

Pulse Lamp - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Polygon spectrum
Audio reactive
Audio spectrum
10exports
rating
Showcase your track with a sleek square music visualizer that spotlights your cover art inside a glowing frame. The audio‑reactive spectrum dances around the edges while a live timecode keeps viewers engaged. Set your fonts, colors, and ambient background to match your aesthetic, from chill interiors to nightlife vibes. Built in 3D with subtle grain and a moody, minimal look, this template is ideal for music releases, teasers, and looping social posts. Simply drop in your audio and artwork to create a polished, on‑brand visual experience in minutes.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us