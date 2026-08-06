Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Pulse Lamp - Original - Poster image

Pulse Lamp

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Music
3D motion graphics
Lo-fi
Audio reactive
7exports
rating
Showcase your music with a cozy, photo-real 3D visualizer that feels right at home. A responsive spectrum wraps your artwork while artist and track titles remain crystal clear, with an optional timecode for now‑playing authenticity. Pick from warm interior backdrops and fine‑tune spectrum size, thickness, and glow to match your sound. Perfect for teasers, full tracks, and channel uploads, this clean, minimal design highlights your brand without distractions. Upload your cover and audio, set your fonts and colors, and let the scene pulse to your beats.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us