Pulse Lamp

Showcase your music with a cozy, photo-real 3D visualizer that feels right at home. A responsive spectrum wraps your artwork while artist and track titles remain crystal clear, with an optional timecode for now‑playing authenticity. Pick from warm interior backdrops and fine‑tune spectrum size, thickness, and glow to match your sound. Perfect for teasers, full tracks, and channel uploads, this clean, minimal design highlights your brand without distractions. Upload your cover and audio, set your fonts and colors, and let the scene pulse to your beats.