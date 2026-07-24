Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Temple Resonance - Original - Poster image

Temple Resonance

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Cinematic
Music
Atmospheric
Audio reactive
10exports
rating
Turn your music into a cinematic experience. This 3D music visualizer places your logo and titles inside an ancient stone chamber, illuminated by dramatic light rays and drifting particles. A circular audio spectrum with equalizer bars reacts to every beat, building an atmospheric, mysterious mood. Customize text, logo, colors, and spectrum style to match your brand. Perfect for singles, albums, premieres, or background visuals on YouTube and streaming. Bring epic depth to your sound with audio‑reactive motion, glowing highlights, and a centered, symmetrical composition designed to captivate listeners.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us