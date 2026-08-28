Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Ancient Civilizations Music Viz - Original - Poster image

Relic Resonance

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Music
Audio reactive
Circular spectrum
Fire
7exports
rating
Bring your track to life with an audio‑reactive, circular spectrum wrapped around your cover art. This fantasy‑infused visualizer features ancient symbols, cracked stone textures, flames, and drifting embers for a powerful mood. Display artist name, song title, and an optional playback timer while the spectrum dances to your music. Customize fonts, colors, spectrum side and thickness, frequency bands, and civilization‑themed backgrounds. Perfect for YouTube, premieres, and social posts, it keeps your cover front and center while delivering a bold, atmospheric, and modern music visualization.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us