Relic Resonance

Bring your track to life with an audio‑reactive, circular spectrum wrapped around your cover art. This fantasy‑infused visualizer features ancient symbols, cracked stone textures, flames, and drifting embers for a powerful mood. Display artist name, song title, and an optional playback timer while the spectrum dances to your music. Customize fonts, colors, spectrum side and thickness, frequency bands, and civilization‑themed backgrounds. Perfect for YouTube, premieres, and social posts, it keeps your cover front and center while delivering a bold, atmospheric, and modern music visualization.