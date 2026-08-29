Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Relic Resonance - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Relic Resonance - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Fire
Music
Audio reactive
Flames
16exports
rating
Set your track ablaze with a vertical, audio‑reactive visualizer built around a circular spectrum and rune‑etched stone ring. Flames roar at the base while ember particles drift through a dark, cinematic backdrop to amplify mood without stealing focus. Center your cover art, highlight artist and song titles, and optionally display a live timecode. Fine‑tune spectrum density and thickness, target frequency ranges, and add beat‑driven pulses for extra impact. Perfect for singles, album teasers, playlists and livestreams, this fantasy‑tinged design keeps your music front and center with a bold, eye‑catching aesthetic.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Video Types
Intro
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us