Relic Resonance - Vertical

Set your track ablaze with a vertical, audio‑reactive visualizer built around a circular spectrum and rune‑etched stone ring. Flames roar at the base while ember particles drift through a dark, cinematic backdrop to amplify mood without stealing focus. Center your cover art, highlight artist and song titles, and optionally display a live timecode. Fine‑tune spectrum density and thickness, target frequency ranges, and add beat‑driven pulses for extra impact. Perfect for singles, album teasers, playlists and livestreams, this fantasy‑tinged design keeps your music front and center with a bold, eye‑catching aesthetic.