Relic Resonance - Post

Bring your track to life with a dramatic, portrait music visualizer. Center your cover art inside a rugged stone ring, wrapped in circular patterns and glowing rune-like details. Flames and drifting embers add heat while an audio spectrum reacts to your music in real time. Showcase artist and song names with an optional timecode for professional polish. Customize colors and choose among ancient-themed backgrounds to match your vibe. Perfect for powerful social posts, teasers, and releases that demand attention.