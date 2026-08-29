Relic Resonance - Square

Showcase your music with a bold, relic‑inspired square visualizer. A circular audio spectrum surrounds your cover art while ember and fire accents build atmosphere. Prominent artist and track titles plus an optional time display keep your branding front and center. Fine‑tune colours and spectrum response to match any genre, and pick from culturally inspired motifs to suit your release. The duration adapts to your audio, perfect for singles, teasers, or full tracks. Deliver a striking, ancient‑meets‑modern look that makes your music impossible to scroll past.