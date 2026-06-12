Sketched Plane

Build a clean studio look with an animated blueprint grid background. This minimal, geometric design features drafting lines, arcs, and a subtle vignette with light dust for a crafted, technical vibe. Ideal for engineering, architecture, maker and tutorial content, it provides calm, unobtrusive motion that keeps focus on your message. Adjust colors, textures and animation direction to match your brand or scene. Use it behind titles, product shots, or presenters to add professional depth without distraction. A versatile, loop-ready backdrop for intros, explainers, slides and reels.