Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Sketched Plane - Square - Original - Poster image

Sketched Plane - Square

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Geometric
Grid lines
Blueprint
Engineering
6exports
rating
Give your edits a precise, technical vibe with this animated blueprint background. A clean square grid, diagonal guide lines, and subtle paper grain create a versatile, minimal canvas for titles, logos, or product shots. The motion is calm with optional stop‑motion jitter, and you can fine‑tune textures, line accents, and intensity to match your brand. Ideal for engineering, architecture, product design, tech explainers, maker channels, and educational content, this geometric backdrop adds structure without stealing focus—perfect for overlays and social posts.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us