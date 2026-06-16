Sketched Plane - Square

Give your edits a precise, technical vibe with this animated blueprint background. A clean square grid, diagonal guide lines, and subtle paper grain create a versatile, minimal canvas for titles, logos, or product shots. The motion is calm with optional stop‑motion jitter, and you can fine‑tune textures, line accents, and intensity to match your brand. Ideal for engineering, architecture, product design, tech explainers, maker channels, and educational content, this geometric backdrop adds structure without stealing focus—perfect for overlays and social posts.