Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Sketched Plane - Post - Original - Poster image

Sketched Plane - Post

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Geometric
Blueprint
Grid lines
Engineering
6exports
rating
Create polished posts and promos with a blueprint-style animated background. Clean grid lines, diagonal guides and smooth write-on strokes establish a technical, geometric look. A subtle vignette and fine grain add tactile realism without distracting from your content. Perfect for engineering, architecture, product planning, or educational videos, this minimal background frames headlines, logos, or footage with professional precision. Customize textures, motion nuances, and overall atmosphere to match your brand. Use it as a versatile stage for announcements, specs, or concepts, and give your visuals a crisp, technical edge.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us