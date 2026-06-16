Sketched Plane - Post

Create polished posts and promos with a blueprint-style animated background. Clean grid lines, diagonal guides and smooth write-on strokes establish a technical, geometric look. A subtle vignette and fine grain add tactile realism without distracting from your content. Perfect for engineering, architecture, product planning, or educational videos, this minimal background frames headlines, logos, or footage with professional precision. Customize textures, motion nuances, and overall atmosphere to match your brand. Use it as a versatile stage for announcements, specs, or concepts, and give your visuals a crisp, technical edge.