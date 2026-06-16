Sketched Plane - Vertical

Give your vertical videos a polished technical vibe with this animated blueprint background. Clean grid lines, precise arcs, and subtle texture create a convincing drafting-board look. The motion blends write-on strokes with gentle diagonal drift and a stop‑motion feel, while a tasteful vignette and light grain add depth. Perfect for engineering, architecture, tutorials, explainers, or tech reels, this minimal, geometric, line‑art design keeps focus on your content while reinforcing credibility. Use it as an unobtrusive, professional backdrop that looks great behind titles, product shots, or screen recordings.