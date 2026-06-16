Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Sketched Plane - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Sketched Plane - Vertical

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Line art
Grid lines
Blueprint
Engineering
6exports
rating
Give your vertical videos a polished technical vibe with this animated blueprint background. Clean grid lines, precise arcs, and subtle texture create a convincing drafting-board look. The motion blends write-on strokes with gentle diagonal drift and a stop‑motion feel, while a tasteful vignette and light grain add depth. Perfect for engineering, architecture, tutorials, explainers, or tech reels, this minimal, geometric, line‑art design keeps focus on your content while reinforcing credibility. Use it as an unobtrusive, professional backdrop that looks great behind titles, product shots, or screen recordings.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us