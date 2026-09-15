Soundwave Flag - Post

Bring your audio to life with a luxurious gold circular music visualizer. A glowing ring of dots pulses to your track, with elegant typography for artist and song details plus a clear timecode. Subtle fabric texture, light leaks, dust and smoke add depth without stealing focus. Fine‑tune spectrum style, thickness and frequency ranges, adjust background intensity, and match colors to your brand. Perfect for music releases, DJ teasers, label drops and podcasts where clarity and style matter.