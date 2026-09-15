Soundwave Flag - Vertical

Showcase your music with a refined circular audio spectrum and clean centered titles. This vertical visualizer delivers an elegant glow, atmospheric smoke and subtle dust for a moody, premium look. Customize spectrum style, thickness, frequency ranges, colors and radius. Optional timecode keeps viewers informed, while light leaks and fabric texture add depth without stealing focus. Ideal for track teasers, full releases, DJ sets and background loops across genres. Create a sophisticated, music‑first presentation in minutes.