Soundwave Flag

Showcase your music with a golden, atmospheric circular spectrum. This audio‑reactive visualizer highlights artist and song titles, with an optional timecode for long tracks. Customize spectrum color, density, thickness, and radius, and switch among digital blocks or analog lines and dots. Tune frequency emphasis for lows, mids, or highs. Enhance mood with elegant fabric texture, drifting smoke, dust, and cinematic light leaks. Perfect for releases, remixes, playlists, and ambient sets, it delivers a refined, premium look that stays focused on your sound.