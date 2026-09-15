Soundwave Flag - Square

Showcase your audio with a refined, square music visualizer. A glowing circular spectrum animates to your track, framing customizable artist and song titles over a textured fabric backdrop. Atmospheric light leaks, subtle dust, and gentle smoke add depth without distracting from the sound. Tweak colors, spectrum thickness, frequency ranges, and fonts to match your style. An optional time display helps listeners follow along. Perfect for releasing tracks, teasers, or branded listening posts across social media with an elegant golden sheen.