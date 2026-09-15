Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Soundwave Flag - Square - Original - Poster image

Soundwave Flag - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Music
Glow
Circular spectrum
Audio reactive
10exports
rating
Showcase your audio with a refined, square music visualizer. A glowing circular spectrum animates to your track, framing customizable artist and song titles over a textured fabric backdrop. Atmospheric light leaks, subtle dust, and gentle smoke add depth without distracting from the sound. Tweak colors, spectrum thickness, frequency ranges, and fonts to match your style. An optional time display helps listeners follow along. Perfect for releasing tracks, teasers, or branded listening posts across social media with an elegant golden sheen.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us