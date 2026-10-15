Sunday Vinyl

Bring your tracks to life with a cozy, vinyl‑themed music visualizer. A photorealistic rotating record sits center stage, surrounded by an audio‑reactive circular spectrum, clean artist and song titles, and an optional timecode. Warm earth tones, wood textures, plant accents, and drifting window‑light shadows create a refined lo‑fi vibe that flatters any genre. Customize spectrum style and density, colors, background mood and vinyl speed to match your sound. Perfect for music releases, YouTube uploads, and social sharing where analog charm meets modern motion.