Sunday Vinyl - Post

Showcase your music with a refined, photorealistic vinyl visualizer. A centered record spins inside a wooden frame, accented by lush leaves, soft window shadows, and drifting dust. The audio spectrum reacts to your track while an optional timer displays song progress. Customize cover art, colors, spectrum style, and vinyl speed for a clean, minimal portrait post that feels premium yet warm. Ideal for single releases, album teasers, and label drops—let your audio lead while the design adds elegant motion and depth.