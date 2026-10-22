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Sunday Vinyl - Post - Original - Poster image

Sunday Vinyl - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Photorealistic
Vinyl record
Audio reactive
14exports
rating
Showcase your music with a refined, photorealistic vinyl visualizer. A centered record spins inside a wooden frame, accented by lush leaves, soft window shadows, and drifting dust. The audio spectrum reacts to your track while an optional timer displays song progress. Customize cover art, colors, spectrum style, and vinyl speed for a clean, minimal portrait post that feels premium yet warm. Ideal for single releases, album teasers, and label drops—let your audio lead while the design adds elegant motion and depth.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
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Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us