Sunday Vinyl - Vertical

Elevate your track with a cozy, photorealistic vertical vinyl visualizer. A rotating record, circular audio spectrum, and clean typography focus attention on your music, while warm earth tones, plant shadows and dust motes add tactile charm. Display artist and song titles, embed cover art, and show a professional timecode. Fine‑tune spectrum style, frequency ranges, and background color to match your brand. Perfect for lo‑fi, indie, hip‑hop and electronic releases across Instagram, TikTok and Reels.