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Sunday Vinyl - Square - Original - Poster image

Sunday Vinyl - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Minimal
Vinyl record
Audio reactive
14exports
rating
Bring your tracks to life with a warm, vinyl‑inspired music visualizer. This square design centers a rotating record with a reactive circular spectrum, clean artist and song titles, and an optional timecode. Natural leaves, soft grain, dust and animated window‑light shadows add cozy ambience without stealing focus. Easily swap in your cover art, adjust colors and spectrum style, and fine‑tune frequency response to fit any genre. Perfect for Instagram, YouTube and streaming promos, this minimalist, lo‑fi aesthetic puts your music and artwork front and center.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us