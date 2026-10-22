Sunday Vinyl - Square

Bring your tracks to life with a warm, vinyl‑inspired music visualizer. This square design centers a rotating record with a reactive circular spectrum, clean artist and song titles, and an optional timecode. Natural leaves, soft grain, dust and animated window‑light shadows add cozy ambience without stealing focus. Easily swap in your cover art, adjust colors and spectrum style, and fine‑tune frequency response to fit any genre. Perfect for Instagram, YouTube and streaming promos, this minimalist, lo‑fi aesthetic puts your music and artwork front and center.