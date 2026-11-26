Showcase your track with a neon synthwave music visualizer framed by palm silhouettes and a glowing city skyline. Centered neon titles highlight artist and song, while a responsive audio spectrum dances across the waterfront. Customize sky, horizon, silhouettes, and neon colors to match your brand. Perfect for singles, teasers, and social posts, this vibrant 80s outrun look blends smooth motion, reflective water, and bold gradients to keep eyes on your music. Upload your audio, edit the titles, tune the palette, and publish a polished visualizer that amplifies your sound.