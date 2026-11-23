Transform your track into a neon synthwave showcase. This music visualizer features a reactive linear spectrum and waveform line set against a tropical sunset skyline with palm silhouettes and water reflections. Bold, glowing titles keep artist and song front and center while smooth motion lets your music lead. Customize colors, spectrum density and overall vibe to fit any genre—from chill beats to hard‑hitting drops. Ideal for uploads, premieres and livestreams where you want striking visuals that feel timeless and modern at once.