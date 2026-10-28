Taped Spectrum

Showcase your track with a dark, tape‑grunge music visualizer. A crisp linear waveform reacts to your audio while artist and song titles stay front and center. Film‑style dust, scratches and lens smudges add texture, and a built‑in timecode and progress bar provide a subtle media‑player feel. Customize fonts, colors, spectrum style and frequency ranges to suit any genre. Perfect for singles, mixes and channel uploads on any platform.