Taped Spectrum
Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 3 fonts
12exports
Showcase your track with a dark, tape‑grunge music visualizer. A crisp linear waveform reacts to your audio while artist and song titles stay front and center. Film‑style dust, scratches and lens smudges add texture, and a built‑in timecode and progress bar provide a subtle media‑player feel. Customize fonts, colors, spectrum style and frequency ranges to suit any genre. Perfect for singles, mixes and channel uploads on any platform.
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