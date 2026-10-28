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Taped Spectrum - Original - Poster image

Taped Spectrum

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
Audio spectrum
Music
Audio reactive
Linear spectrum
12exports
rating
Showcase your track with a dark, tape‑grunge music visualizer. A crisp linear waveform reacts to your audio while artist and song titles stay front and center. Film‑style dust, scratches and lens smudges add texture, and a built‑in timecode and progress bar provide a subtle media‑player feel. Customize fonts, colors, spectrum style and frequency ranges to suit any genre. Perfect for singles, mixes and channel uploads on any platform.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us