Taped Spectrum - Vertical

Showcase your track with a vertical audio visualizer that keeps focus on the music. A clean artist/title stack sits over a responsive linear spectrum, while duct‑tape, film grain, dust, and subtle smudges add an authentic analog vibe. A live time readout reinforces a player-like feel. The dark, mostly monochrome palette with luminous accents ensures standout readability on mobile and social feeds. Ideal for full releases, teasers, and channel branding, this template blends minimal typography with gritty texture for a lo‑fi yet modern look.