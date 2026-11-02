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Taped Spectrum - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Taped Spectrum - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
Linear spectrum
10exports
rating
Showcase your track with a vertical audio visualizer that keeps focus on the music. A clean artist/title stack sits over a responsive linear spectrum, while duct‑tape, film grain, dust, and subtle smudges add an authentic analog vibe. A live time readout reinforces a player-like feel. The dark, mostly monochrome palette with luminous accents ensures standout readability on mobile and social feeds. Ideal for full releases, teasers, and channel branding, this template blends minimal typography with gritty texture for a lo‑fi yet modern look.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Presets (4)
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us