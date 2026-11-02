Taped Spectrum - Square

Give your track a gritty, analog edge with a square audio visualizer that blends a real‑time spectrum, clear artist/title text, and a subtle song timer. Taped collage accents, film grain, dust and occasional RGB split create a modern grunge atmosphere that lets your music lead. Optimized for social posts and releases, the centered, symmetrical layout keeps everything legible while the spectrum reacts to every beat. Customize spectrum style, thickness, glow and frequencies to fit any genre and drop your audio to go.