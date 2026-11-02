Taped Spectrum - Post

Build a striking music visualizer post with a gritty tape-and-film aesthetic. A horizontal audio spectrum animates to your track, framed by bold artist and title text and an optional timecode. The dark, monochrome look is enhanced by dust, lens smudges, vignette and subtle RGB glitch for authentic grunge. Tweak spectrum style, density, thickness, frequency focus and colors to match your brand. Perfect for singles, EP teasers, label drops and DJ promos, this portrait template keeps your music front and center while standing out in social feeds.