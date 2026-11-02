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Taped Spectrum - Post - Original - Poster image

Taped Spectrum - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Grunge
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
10exports
rating
Build a striking music visualizer post with a gritty tape-and-film aesthetic. A horizontal audio spectrum animates to your track, framed by bold artist and title text and an optional timecode. The dark, monochrome look is enhanced by dust, lens smudges, vignette and subtle RGB glitch for authentic grunge. Tweak spectrum style, density, thickness, frequency focus and colors to match your brand. Perfect for singles, EP teasers, label drops and DJ promos, this portrait template keeps your music front and center while standing out in social feeds.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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tinomotion
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Presets (4)
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
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Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us