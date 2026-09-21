Bone & Claw

Summon a chilling brand entrance with this cinematic Halloween logo animation. A skeletal hand rises through dense fog in a haunted graveyard, grunge textures creep across the frame, and blazing claw slashes ignite a dramatic logo reveal. Customize headline text, scene and mist colors, vignette and grain, plus tailor fiery tones and logo color for your brand. Perfect for spooky promos, horror channels, haunted attractions, and seasonal intros or outros. Swap in your soundtrack to match the suspenseful build and epic finale, and deliver a memorable, on‑brand scare fast.