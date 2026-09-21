Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Bone & Claw - Original - Poster image

Bone & Claw

00:13 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Horror
Intro
Halloween
Title sequence
11exports
rating
Summon a chilling brand entrance with this cinematic Halloween logo animation. A skeletal hand rises through dense fog in a haunted graveyard, grunge textures creep across the frame, and blazing claw slashes ignite a dramatic logo reveal. Customize headline text, scene and mist colors, vignette and grain, plus tailor fiery tones and logo color for your brand. Perfect for spooky promos, horror channels, haunted attractions, and seasonal intros or outros. Swap in your soundtrack to match the suspenseful build and epic finale, and deliver a memorable, on‑brand scare fast.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us