Fast Minimal Title 12
Created by ToresMotion
7exports
6 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Ensure your video presentations make an impact with this Fast Minimal Title. Crafted for versatility, this title features a modern design with space for names and roles in smooth, bold typography. Full customization lets you adjust text, fonts, and colors to seamlessly integrate with your content, perfect for impactful interviews or captivating YouTube videos.
