Fast Minimal Title 3

Templates
/
Youtuber
6-15s
Landscape
Lower Third
Title
Overlay
Transparent
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Gaming
More details
Fast Minimal Lower Third 3 - Original - Poster image
ToresMotion profile image
Created by ToresMotion
7exports
6 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Ensure your video presentations make an impact with this Fast Minimal Title. Crafted for versatility, this title features a modern design with space for names and roles in smooth, bold typography. Full customization lets you adjust text, fonts, and colors to seamlessly integrate with your content, perfect for impactful interviews or captivating YouTube videos.
Edit
Similar templates
Best of ToresMotion
Minimal Text Title 9 Original theme video
Minimal Text Title 9
By HannaDarling
8s
1
3
11
Add a touch of elegance to your next video with our sleek Minimal Text Title template. Designed for simplicity and sophistication, this animated title integrates seamlessly into corporate presentations, YouTube intros, or design showcases. Fully customizable fonts and colors let your brand shine, delivering your message clearly and effortlessly.
Minimal Text Title 11 Original theme video
Minimal Text Title 11
By HannaDarling
7s
1
4
13
Add a touch of elegance to your next video with our sleek Minimal Text Title template. Designed for simplicity and sophistication, this animated title integrates seamlessly into corporate presentations, YouTube intros, or design showcases. Fully customizable fonts and colors let your brand shine, delivering your message clearly and effortlessly.
Minimal Text Title 10 Original theme video
Minimal Text Title 10
By HannaDarling
6s
1
3
10
Add a touch of elegance to your next video with our sleek Minimal Text Title template. Designed for simplicity and sophistication, this animated title integrates seamlessly into corporate presentations, YouTube intros, or design showcases. Fully customizable fonts and colors let your brand shine, delivering your message clearly and effortlessly.
Minimal Text Title 8 Original theme video
Minimal Text Title 8
By HannaDarling
6s
1
3
10
Add a touch of elegance to your next video with our sleek Minimal Text Title template. Designed for simplicity and sophistication, this animated title integrates seamlessly into corporate presentations, YouTube intros, or design showcases. Fully customizable fonts and colors let your brand shine, delivering your message clearly and effortlessly.
Minimal Text Title 6 Original theme video
Minimal Text Title 6
By HannaDarling
7s
1
5
16
Add a touch of elegance to your next video with our sleek Minimal Text Title template. Designed for simplicity and sophistication, this animated title integrates seamlessly into corporate presentations, YouTube intros, or design showcases. Fully customizable fonts and colors let your brand shine, delivering your message clearly and effortlessly.
Minimal Text Title 5 Original theme video
Minimal Text Title 5
By HannaDarling
7s
1
5
17
Add a touch of elegance to your next video with our sleek Minimal Text Title template. Designed for simplicity and sophistication, this animated title integrates seamlessly into corporate presentations, YouTube intros, or design showcases. Fully customizable fonts and colors let your brand shine, delivering your message clearly and effortlessly.
Minimal Text Title 3 Original theme video
Minimal Text Title 3
By HannaDarling
6s
1
3
10
Add a touch of elegance to your next video with our sleek Minimal Text Title template. Designed for simplicity and sophistication, this animated title integrates seamlessly into corporate presentations, YouTube intros, or design showcases. Fully customizable fonts and colors let your brand shine, delivering your message clearly and effortlessly.
Minimal Text Title 2 Original theme video
Minimal Text Title 2
By HannaDarling
6s
1
3
11
Add a touch of elegance to your next video with our sleek Minimal Text Title template. Designed for simplicity and sophistication, this animated title integrates seamlessly into corporate presentations, YouTube intros, or design showcases. Fully customizable fonts and colors let your brand shine, delivering your message clearly and effortlessly.
