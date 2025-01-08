en
Elegant 3D Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
6-15s
Landscape
Spin
Modern
Shape
Simple
3D Motion Graphics
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Elegant 3D Reveal - Original - Poster image
Created by v.createvfx
Created by v.createvfx
9exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Introduce your brand with elegance and flair using our ready-to-publish Elegant 3D Reveal. The rotation animation and gloss effects will emphasize your logo and tagline in a dance of light and color. With easy customization, it's perfect for creating an exquisite opening or closing on any screen.
Similar templates
Best of v.createvfx
3D Outline Spin
3D Outline Spin
By Goldenmotion
7s
5
3
12
Capture your audience's imagination with our 3D Outline Spin. This horizontal video template transforms simple lines into a breathtaking three-dimensional network that evolves around your logo. Watch it rotate gracefully, ending with a striking tagline that underlines your brand message. It's perfect for a dramatic introduction or an eye-catching standalone brand showcase.
3D Pop Up Reveal
3D Pop Up Reveal
By onbothsides
6s
7
3
17
Kickstart your videos with an intro that pops! Our 3D Pop Up Reveal uses thrilling 3D animation to alternate between your logo and tagline, capturing your audience from the start. Perfect for everything from YouTube intros to eye catching ads, it’s fully customizable to showcase your brand in the spotlight.
Outliner
Outliner
By bbpixel
6s
2
3
12
Outliner Logo Reveal is a clean and minimalist looking animation where the outlines of your logo are animated first and then the full logo comes in with a rotation movement.
Spherix
Spherix
By bbpixel
12s
5
3
10
Spherix Logo Reveal is a clean, modern and abstract looking animation featuring smooth rotating shapes that combine to create a silky look and elegantly reveal your logo.
Twisted
Twisted
By Skvifi
8s
5
3
9
Reveal your logo with a simple and clean throw of a dice.
Dynamic Display
Dynamic Display
By milinkovic
13s
29
14
14
Engage your audience with a visual symphony using our Dynamic Display template. Expertly choreographed motions reveal your media and logo in a cinematic sequence of smooth transitions. This multipurpose template offers seamless integration of images, videos, and animations with personalized colors, making your story unfold in the most captivating way on every platform.
Flipbook
Flipbook
By koma
6s
7
3
8
Flipbook is about understatement. Your video won't be boastful, but given the right audience, it will leave a bigger and better impression than many more flashy designs. Simply upload your logo and add a tagline and get a professional logo animation just in time for your next post.
Dynamic Shape Reveal
Dynamic Shape Reveal
By MotionPro
6s
5
3
8
Dynamic Shape Reveal is the appearance of a logo with a clean corporate design and dynamic original animation. Unique animation and modern design will help you advertise your company in the most effective way. The template can be used for corporate videos, YouTube intros, and more.
