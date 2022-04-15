Physics Rolling Logo Reveal

Bring your brand to life with a playful 3D physics logo reveal. Colorful tiles and geometric pieces roll, collide and assemble your mark with realistic depth of field, smooth camera drift and bold, minimal design. Swap in your logo, tweak background and accent colors, and update the tagline in seconds. Ideal as an intro or outro for promos, trailers and channel branding, this vibrant 3D motion graphics template delivers impact and clarity in a compact format—great for catching attention and leaving a polished, memorable impression.