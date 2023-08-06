Happy Easter - Post
00:07 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
225exports
Bring Easter cheer to your brand with a playful 3D egg reveal and delicate floral accents. This minimal, pastel-toned logo animation is perfect for intros, outros, and seasonal greetings. Personalize the headline, tagline, and logo, then fine-tune the egg, background, and floral colors to match your palette. Swap fonts and audio for a seamless fit with your style. Designed to feel fresh and festive across aspect ratios, it’s an easy way to share warm holiday wishes while keeping your branding front and center.
Available formats: