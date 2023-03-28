Happy Easter - Vertical

Bring Easter cheer to your brand with a playful 3D egg reveal and delicate floral accents. This minimal, pastel-toned logo animation is perfect for intros, outros, and seasonal greetings. Personalize the headline, tagline, and logo, then fine-tune the egg, background, and floral colors to match your palette. Swap fonts and audio for a seamless fit with your style. Designed to feel fresh and festive across aspect ratios, it’s an easy way to share warm holiday wishes while keeping your branding front and center.