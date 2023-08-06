Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Happy Easter - Square - Original - Poster image

Happy Easter - Square

00:07 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Easter
Intro
3D motion graphics
Egg
343exports
rating
Bring Easter cheer to your brand with a playful 3D egg reveal and delicate floral accents. This minimal, pastel-toned logo animation is perfect for intros, outros, and seasonal greetings. Personalize the headline, tagline, and logo, then fine-tune the egg, background, and floral colors to match your palette. Swap fonts and audio for a seamless fit with your style. Designed to feel fresh and festive across aspect ratios, it’s an easy way to share warm holiday wishes while keeping your branding front and center.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us