Merge Beach Reveal - Post

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
Post
6-15s
Ocean
Summer
Vacation
Wave
Nature
Cartoon
Elegant
2D Motion Graphics
More details
Merge Beach Reveal - Post - Original - Poster image
vivace_studio profile image
Created by vivace_studio
13exports
9 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
24fps
3images
1text
1font
1audio
Discover the magic of transformation with our Merge Beach Reveal template. Two logos, hidden behind a captivating wave, merge into a third, symbolizing progress and innovation. Customize this video with your logos, tagline, fonts, and colors to showcase your brand’s evolution. Perfect for an impactful intro or a striking standalone video, it’s your chance to tell a story of metamorphosis in all its beauty.
Edit
