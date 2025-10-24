Try for free
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Merge Beach Reveal - Vertical

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
Portrait
6-15s
Ocean
Summer
Vacation
Wave
Nature
Cartoon
Elegant
2D Motion Graphics
More details
Merge Beach Reveal - Vertical - Original - Poster image
vivace_studio profile image
Created by vivace_studio
13exports
9 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
24fps
3images
1text
1font
1audio
Discover the magic of transformation with our Merge Beach Reveal template. Two logos, hidden behind a captivating wave, merge into a third, symbolizing progress and innovation. Customize this video with your logos, tagline, fonts, and colors to showcase your brand’s evolution. Perfect for an impactful intro or a striking standalone video, it’s your chance to tell a story of metamorphosis in all its beauty.
Edit
Original
Original
Edit
Stroke Logo
Stroke Logo
Edit
Theme 2
Theme 2
Edit
Theme 1
Theme 1
Edit
Theme 3
Theme 3
Edit
