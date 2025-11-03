Partnership Hands Logo Reveal - Post

Highlight a collaboration in seconds with this playful cartoon logo animation. Illustrated hands slide in to place two partner logos side by side, then reveal a neat tagline bar for your message. The flat, minimal design keeps attention on your brands and reads clearly across formats, making it ideal for intros, outros, sponsor slates, and announcements. Easily replace both logos, edit the tagline, and fine‑tune colors for background, hands, and the label to match any identity.