Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Partnership Hands Logo Reveal - Square - Original - Poster image

Partnership Hands Logo Reveal - Square

00:06 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 2 images · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Partnership
Outro
Cartoon
136exports
rating
Highlight a collaboration in seconds with this playful cartoon logo animation. Illustrated hands slide in to place two partner logos side by side, then reveal a neat tagline bar for your message. The flat, minimal design keeps attention on your brands and reads clearly across formats, making it ideal for intros, outros, sponsor slates, and announcements. Easily replace both logos, edit the tagline, and fine‑tune colors for background, hands, and the label to match any identity.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Partnership Hands Logo Reveal - Square
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Partnership Hands Logo Reveal - Square Original theme video
Hands Logo Reveal - Square
By vivace_studio
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00:07
Hands Logo Reveal - Square Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us