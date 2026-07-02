Sova Shock Dart - Post

Supercharge your brand with a high‑energy, futuristic logo reveal built for gaming and tech. A charged projectile tears through a neon speed tunnel, forming an energy orb that surges into your logo. Lightning, light trails, and cinematic lens flares amplify impact, while subtle glitch accents add a digital edge. Customize colors for lighting, energy effects, speed lines, and text to match your identity. Ideal as a punchy intro or outro for esports clips, streams, trailers, and social posts, this template delivers a bold, memorable finish that spotlights your logo and message.