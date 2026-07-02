Sova Shock Dart - Vertical
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
15exports
Ignite your brand with a high‑energy, vertical logo animation built for gaming and esports. Blast through speed lines into a pulsing energy orb as electric arcs sculpt your logo with neon brilliance. Personalize colors for the background, projectile, speed lines, and logo glow, fine‑tune flare intensity, and add a glitch‑styled tagline. Perfect for intros, outros, highlights, and reels, this template pairs cinematic flair with a futuristic digital aesthetic to command attention instantly. Drop in your logo and text to create a striking identity piece that looks epic on Stories, Reels, Shorts, and more.
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