Sova Shock Dart - Vertical

Ignite your brand with a high‑energy, vertical logo animation built for gaming and esports. Blast through speed lines into a pulsing energy orb as electric arcs sculpt your logo with neon brilliance. Personalize colors for the background, projectile, speed lines, and logo glow, fine‑tune flare intensity, and add a glitch‑styled tagline. Perfect for intros, outros, highlights, and reels, this template pairs cinematic flair with a futuristic digital aesthetic to command attention instantly. Drop in your logo and text to create a striking identity piece that looks epic on Stories, Reels, Shorts, and more.