Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Sova Shock Dart - Square - Original - Poster image

Sova Shock Dart - Square

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Gaming
Futuristic
14exports
rating
Ignite your brand with a high-energy, neon-charged logo reveal. This square gaming intro/outro propels viewers through a fast tunnel of speed lines into a glowing energy core, where electric arcs outline and fill your mark. Glitch accents, lens flares and shockwave rings add impact while your tagline appears beneath for a clean finish. Easily customize logo, text and a wide range of colors, from background and lighting to speed-line and glitch hues, plus overall color styles and flare intensity. Perfect for gaming and esports branding, streams, and hype stingers that demand attention.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us