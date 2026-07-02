Sova Shock Dart - Square
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
14exports
Ignite your brand with a high-energy, neon-charged logo reveal. This square gaming intro/outro propels viewers through a fast tunnel of speed lines into a glowing energy core, where electric arcs outline and fill your mark. Glitch accents, lens flares and shockwave rings add impact while your tagline appears beneath for a clean finish. Easily customize logo, text and a wide range of colors, from background and lighting to speed-line and glitch hues, plus overall color styles and flare intensity. Perfect for gaming and esports branding, streams, and hype stingers that demand attention.
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