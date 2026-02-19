Youtube intro for cooking channel
Sparkler Moments in Lyrics - Square - Original - Poster image

Sparkler Moments in Lyrics - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 font
Lyric video
Anime
Illustrated character
Sparkles
Music
14exports
rating
Turn your song into an emotive anime-style lyric video. This square music visualizer pairs a hand‑held sparkler with pastel sunset scenery, gentle particles and audio‑reactive motion. Add your track and synced lyrics, pick fonts, adjust line breaks, and refine colors across the sky, sea and character for your brand. Smooth fades and floating animation keep focus on the words while the sparkler shimmers to the beat. Ideal for singles, teasers and social posts where mood matters, this template delivers a cozy, melancholic aesthetic that lets your music and message shine.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
vivace_studio profile image
vivace_studio
Edit
Themes (8)
Similar templates
Best of vivace_studio
