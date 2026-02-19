Youtube intro for cooking channel
Sparkler Moments in Lyrics - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Sparkler Moments in Lyrics - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 font
Lyric video
Painterly
Music
Fireworks
Illustrated character
14exports
rating
Turn your track into a cinematic, vertical lyric video with a dreamy, painterly scene of a sparkler at dusk. This template blends atmospheric visuals with subtle, audio‑reactive motion so your words glow in sync with the music. Customize lyrics, fonts, color schemes, spark effects, and overall vibe to match any genre. Perfect for songs, teasers, and social stories, it keeps the focus on emotive storytelling: a central character, soft ocean horizon, and shimmering sparks that pulse to your beat. Deliver a polished, memorable lyric experience that’s easy to brand and share.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
vivace_studio profile image
vivace_studio
Themes (8)
Original
Original
Brown
Brown
Soft Light
Soft Light
Black and White
Black and White
Vintage
Vintage
Theme 1
Theme 1
Theme 2
Theme 2
Theme 3
Theme 3
