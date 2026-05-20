Enchanted River

Bring your brand to life with a cinematic nature logo reveal set in a lush riverscape. An ethereal, glowing bird arcs across a photorealistic waterfall, weaving light trails that build to your logo and tagline. Smooth camera drift, atmospheric rays, and misty spray create a refined, elegant finish. Easily customize logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to match your identity. Ideal for intros and outros, this 3D motion graphics template blends fantasy glow with vibrant, natural textures to deliver a memorable, polished brand moment.