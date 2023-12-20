Concise Quote 2
00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
10exports
Enhance your messages with a crisp, transparent quote overlay designed for clarity and impact. This minimal motion title uses bold typography, smooth slide-ins, and subtle fades to spotlight your words without distracting from your footage. Perfect for social media, presentations, reels, and YouTube videos, it’s versatile and brand-friendly with editable text and colors. Drop it over any background to add professional emphasis to quotes, statements, or testimonials in seconds.
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