Concise Quote 8

Elevate your quotes with a clean, transparent motion title designed to sit beautifully over any footage. This minimalist design features bold quotation marks and refined typography to spotlight your message, speaker, and attribution. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand or presentation style. Perfect for social posts, YouTube segments, intros, testimonials, and on-screen citations, it brings clarity and polish without distracting from your visuals. A versatile overlay that’s quick to edit and ready to drop into timelines for a professional, modern finish.