Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Concise Quote 5 - Original - Poster image

Concise Quote 5

00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Quotes
Minimal
Quotation marks
Kinetic typography
12exports
rating
Showcase your words with a clean, minimal quote title that overlays seamlessly on any footage. This transparent motion title centers your statement with bold quotation marks and refined typography, ideal for presentations, YouTube videos, and social media. Customize headline and quote text, switch fonts, and adjust colors to match your brand. Smooth slide-ins and subtle fades keep the focus on your message while maintaining a polished, modern look. Create impactful intros, interludes, or outros that elevate your storytelling in seconds.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us