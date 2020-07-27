Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Travel Opener - Original - Poster image

Travel Opener

00:18 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 14 images · 9 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Intro
Bold
Slideshow
Topographic lines
2.1Kexports
rating
Kick off your video with a fast, modern opener built around bold typography, topographic lines, and smooth grid transitions. Swap in your own photos or videos, update headlines, and add your logo and website to brand every scene. Clean geometric panels, word highlights, and a clear call‑to‑action keep viewers focused on your message. Perfect for channel intros, product teasers, agency reels, or lifestyle vlogs, this template is easy to customize and delivers a polished, professional look in minutes.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us