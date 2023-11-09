Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Tiktok Call Out - Original - Poster image

Tiktok Call Out

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 7 images · 7 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Call-out graphic
Outro
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TikTok
Minimal
3.2Kexports
rating
Grab attention and grow your audience with a clean, transparent TikTok follow call-out. This minimal 3D smartphone overlay showcases a profile header, avatar, stats, grid posts, and a bold follow button. Customize fonts, colors, text, and images to match your brand and content. Simply drop it over any footage to create a polished, professional CTA that works for promos, influencers, and businesses alike. Designed for clarity and performance, this call-out helps you highlight your handle and drive engagement without distracting from your video.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
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Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us