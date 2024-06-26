YouTube Subscribe 2

Boost your channel with a clean, clickable YouTube subscribe overlay. This transparent animation features a bold CTA button, profile avatar frame, and familiar UI icons for notifications, play and like. The cursor demonstrates interactions, switching the button to a confirmed state with playful bounce. Fully customize colors, fonts and timing to match your brand. Perfect as an outro or mid‑video callout, this minimal flat design keeps focus on the action you want viewers to take. Add it on top of any footage and turn passive viewers into engaged subscribers.