YouTube Subscribe 3

Engage viewers and grow your channel with a sleek YouTube subscribe overlay. This transparent lower third features a profile avatar, clean channel text, like and bell icons, and a bold CTA button that animates from Subscribe to Subscribed with a satisfying click. Built in a minimal, flat design style, it’s easy to customize colors, fonts, and visuals to match your branding. Add this overlay to intros, outros, or mid-rolls to drive conversions without distracting from your content. Fast, clean, and creator-friendly—drop it in and start converting views to subscribers.